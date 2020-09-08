Hickman boys soccer (2-1) lost 4-0 to Jefferson City (4-0) on the road Tuesday night.
With Eli Larsen in goal for Hickman, Jefferson City was up only 1-0 at halftime, but the Jays scored three more in the second half to seal their victory. Breck McGrail, Cale Heiberger, Kole Kauffman and Ethan Blake scored for Jefferson City.
Hickman plays 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Smith-Cotton next.
Kewpies softball takes care of business at Southern Boone
Hickman softball routed Southern Boone High School with a 21-1 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Leading the Kewpies was sophomore Lucy Hurtado, who singled in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
After getting on the board in the first inning with a Miette Hall single, it was all downhill from there for Southern Boone.
The fifth inning was the nail in the coffin when the Hickman squad tallied nine runs. Some of the batters who contributed to the overwhelming offensive performance included juniors Briana Basye, Sydney Copeland, Vera Grant, Olivia Johnson and freshman Ella Grant. On the mound, junior Elise Kendrick allowed three hits and one run in five innings.
Hickman will play Wednesday against another nonconference opponent, Father Tolton.
Rock Bridge boys soccer grabs its first win
The Bruins faced off against Stover and managed a win in a tightly played match, with a final score of 3-2.
The win comes after a loss at Liberty-Wentzvillein which Rock Bridge was only able to manage one goal. It turned things around this match despite efforts from the Bulldogs’ Hunter Wolfe — who netted their two goals.
Rock Bridge will play next at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Helias Catholic.
Bruins volleyball sweeps this week’s competition
The Rock Bridge girls are now on a three-match winning streak with Tuesday night’s 3-0 sweep over California.
After escaping their last match against Camdenton with a 3-2 finish, the Bruins looked to continue their streak. The Bruins have yet to lose a match this season. On their home court, they gave California no breathing room and took all three matches.
Next on the docket is the Jefferson City Tournament on Thursday.