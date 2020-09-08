Hickman boys soccer (2-1) lost 4-0 to Jefferson City (4-0) on the road Tuesday night.

With Eli Larsen in goal for Hickman, Jefferson City was up only 1-0 at halftime, but the Jays scored three more in the second half to seal their victory. Breck McGrail, Cale Heiberger, Kole Kauffman and Ethan Blake scored for Jefferson City.

Hickman plays 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Smith-Cotton next.

Kewpies softball takes care of business at Southern Boone

Hickman softball routed Southern Boone High School with a 21-1 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.

Leading the Kewpies was sophomore Lucy Hurtado, who singled in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

After getting on the board in the first inning with a Miette Hall single, it was all downhill from there for Southern Boone.

The fifth inning was the nail in the coffin when the Hickman squad tallied nine runs. Some of the batters who contributed to the overwhelming offensive performance included juniors Briana Basye, Sydney Copeland, Vera Grant, Olivia Johnson and freshman Ella Grant. On the mound, junior Elise Kendrick allowed three hits and one run in five innings.

Hickman will play Wednesday against another nonconference opponent, Father Tolton.

Rock Bridge boys soccer grabs its first win

The Bruins faced off against Stover and managed a win in a tightly played match, with a final score of 3-2.

The win comes after a loss at Liberty-Wentzvillein which Rock Bridge was only able to manage one goal. It turned things around this match despite efforts from the Bulldogs’ Hunter Wolfe — who netted their two goals.

Rock Bridge will play next at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Helias Catholic.

Bruins volleyball sweeps this week’s competition

The Rock Bridge girls are now on a three-match winning streak with Tuesday night’s 3-0 sweep over California.

After escaping their last match against Camdenton with a 3-2 finish, the Bruins looked to continue their streak. The Bruins have yet to lose a match this season. On their home court, they gave California no breathing room and took all three matches.

Next on the docket is the Jefferson City Tournament on Thursday.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a sports reporter for the fall semester 2020 and I am currently studying sports journalism print and digital. You can reach me at shannonbelt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.