Hickman boys basketball picked up a 47-45 win over Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent Helias on Monday.
Senior Seth Larson led the Kewpies in scoring, putting up 15 points. Jordan Rooney added 10 while Henry Wilson and Adam Trachhsel each chipped in eight.
Hickman will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Olathe Northwest.
Tolton girls fall in Harrisburg
The Tolton girls basketball team took another tough loss Monday, losing in the first round of the Harrisburg Tournament. The 47-32 defeat came at the hands of Centralia.
With the loss, the Trailblazers fall to 2-12.
Tolton will next play 6 p.m. Tuesday at Harrisburg.