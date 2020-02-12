Hickman's girls basketball game at Southern Boone was cancelled and will not be rescheduled due to conflicts in dates, Hickman announced via Twitter.
The Kewpies play next at 7:30 p.m. Monday at cross-town rival Battle.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 9:11 pm
Hickman's girls basketball game at Southern Boone was cancelled and will not be rescheduled due to conflicts in dates, Hickman announced via Twitter.
The Kewpies play next at 7:30 p.m. Monday at cross-town rival Battle.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Sports editor
573-882-5729
knisleym@missouri.edu