The Hickman Kewpies fell 56-54 in overtime to the Osage Indians Sunday in the last day of the Norman Stewart Classic.
The game got off to a competitive start as the Indians ended the first quarter leading the Kewpies 12-10. Osage maintained its two-point lead in the second quarter to end the first half at 18-16.
With the game staying competitive the entirety of the first half, the Indians pulled away in the third quarter to outscore the Kewpies by seven points and led 31-22. Hickman wasn't ready to give up though as it had a hot start to begin the fourth quarter, and go on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to one at 31-30. From there on, the two teams exchanged shot for shot as the Kewpies eventually took the lead 40-39 with 1:06 to play.
Senior, Maci Kuchta scored two from the free throw line to make it 42-39. But the Indians tied the game with a 3-pointer to finish regulation period at 42-42, taking the game to overtime.
Osage put its foot on the pedal in overtime to take a four-point lead at 51-47 with 59.4 seconds left on the clock. Hickman senior Detriann'a Jamison would cut down the lead to one with a 3, but it proved to be not enough as the Kewpies fell by two points to lose 56-54.
Hickman girls basketball returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Smith-Cotton.
Battle girls basketball loses to Vashon
After losing by a single point against Raytown South on Saturday, Battle girls basketball took the court at the Norm Stewart Classic on Sunday to turn its fortune, only to be hammered 59-25 by Vashon.
The Spartans trailed from the start to go behind 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolverines completely outplayed the Spartans in the second quarter to take a 36-17 lead at halftime.
Battle's offense went from bad to abysmal in the third quarter, scoring just a single point as Vashon led 49-18 to finish the quarter. The final quarter proved to be a mere formality as the Wolverines closed off a dominant performance to take home a 59-25 victory.
Battle girls basketball returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Rolla.
Battle wins the Ukatsu High School Esports League Overwatch Championship
The Battle Spartans defeated the unbeaten Rock Bridge Overwatch team Sunday. Battle defeated Hickman Saturday to advance to the finals.