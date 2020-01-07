Hickman girls basketball defeated Owensville 32-23 on the road.

Ella Rogers led the team in scoring with 12. Hickman play next at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Republic.

Tolton girls fall to Richland

Tolton girls basketball lost to Richland 53-40 Tuesday at Tolton. Lizzy Wright led the team with 18 points.

Tolton’s next game is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Battle.

Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle wrestling compete in tri-dual

Battle girls wrestling defeated Rock Bridge 42-14 in a tri-dual meet at Hickman.

Rock Bridge boys wrestling defeated Battle 65-16.

Hickman boys wrestling defeated Rock Bridge 46-30.

The rest of the results were unavailable at the time of publication.

Stephens basketball drops heartbreaker

Stephens basketball lost 58-57 to Hannibal-LaGrange Tuesday in American Midwest Conference action.

Hannibal-LaGrange converted the first free throw of a double bonus with one second left to win the game.

