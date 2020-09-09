The Hickman girls tennis team beat Marshall on Wednesday at home after its match Tuesday at Fulton was rained out. Hickman will look to snag a fifth win at 2 p.m. Monday against Helias in Jefferson City.

Tolton boys soccer falls

Tolton (1-2) lost 2-1 on Wednesday at Sacred Heart. Tyler Stevens scored the lone goal for the Trailblazers, his fourth of the season. Tolton’s next game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against St. Francis Borgia.

Battle girls tennis loses

The Spartans lost the home match overall, but juniors Jenna Hughes and Maria Ramirez picked up individual victories. Battle’s next match is 4:30 p.m. Friday at Capital City.

  Sports reporter, fall 2020, studying sports journalism.

