The Kewpies beat Hannibal 6-3 at home with notable performances from seniors Christina Hua and Kristen Collings and freshman Lily Powell. Hickman will look to continue its winning streak at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fulton
Battle girls tennis loses on senior day
The Spartans celebrated lone senior Jaylie Echternach despite the loss against Palmyra. Battle will face Hannibal at home 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Rock Bridge soccer loses 4-1 on road at Liberty-Wentzville
Rock Bridge soccer (1-1) lost 4-1 against Liberty-Wentzville (2-0) on Saturday on the road.
Jeremiah Johnson scored the lone goal for the Bruins, heading a free kick by Aaron VanDyke both into the back of the net in the 18th minute. The Eagles had already scored once prior to Johnson's goal.
Rock Bridge's next game is Tuesday against Stover at home.