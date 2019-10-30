Hickman volleyball won a playoff version of a crosstown matchup with Rock Bridge with a two-set sweep of the Bruins in the Class 4 District 8 semifinal.
The Kewpies won the first set 25-15 and then put the game away by winning five of the final six points in the second set to turn a 21-20 deficit into a 25-22 match-clinching set.
The Kewpies (20-14-1) play Hannibal in the district championship at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Warrenton High School. Rock Bridge finished the season with a record of 24-11-1 for the Bruins first winning season since 2014.
MU Golf finishes 9th at Hoakalei C.C Invitational
Missouri men’s golf finished ninth in a field of 20 teams at Hoakalei Country Club in ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Wednesday after the tournaments’ final round.
Missouri was in seventh on the final day, but a team performance of four over par in Wednesday’s round pushed them down two spots.
Ross Steelman was the Tigers top finisher in 18th place with a score of three under par on the par 72 course.