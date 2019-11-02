At the sectionals Saturday, Hickman’s Peri Welch, Elizabeth Henderson, Kristina Sidorova, Cale Littrell and Will Cherrington all qualified for the state championship meet Nov. 9.
Rock Bridge runner Matthew Hauser finished in first place Saturday, earning himself a trip to state with a time of 16:08.
Isaiah Spellman came in sixth with a time of 16:29.
Both Hickman and Rock Bridge will be competing in the state championship Nov. 9 at Gans Creek Park in Columbia.
Stephens College
volleyball swept by Lyon
The Stars faced off against Lyon at home Saturday afternoon and were swept 3-0. Stephens gave Lyon all it could handle in the second and third sets before dropping both 27-25.
Stephens’ Kaitlyn Jackson recorded a double-double with a team-leading 17 assists and 14 digs. Teammate Michayla Shanks notched a team-high three aces in the contest. The loss drops Stephens to 4-22.
CC volleyball sweeps Central Baptist CollegeThe Cougars hosted Central Baptist Saturday afternoon and swept the Mustangs in three sets. It is the 10th conference sweep for the Cougars this season.
Columbia College battled with Central Baptist in the first set taking it 25-20. The Cougars dominated the final two winning them 25-9 and 25-13, respectively.
CC’s Kiersten Anderson was all over the Mustangs. She led the team with three aces and blocks. Anderson also had 10 kills in the win. The victory puts Columbia College at 26-3 on the season.Columbia College men’s basketball drops home game to Peru State
Columbia College lost its second straight game Saturday night to a tune of 76-62. The Cougars were outscored 45-36 in the first half and couldn’t mount a comeback.
Justin Shaw led Columbia College with 19 points and nine rebounds. Scoring from the bench was the turning point in the contest. Both teams were close in every category, but Peru State’s bench outscored the Cougar’s bench 32-13.
Hickman volleyball comes up short in Class 4 State Tournament
Hickman volleyball reached the elite eight Saturday afternoon when they defeated Ritenour 2-0. If Hickman could defeat Francis Howell it would move onto the final four on Friday.
Hickman came up short Saturday night losing in straight sets to Francis Howell 2-0. The Kewpies fought hard in the second set and it came down to the wire. Unfortunately for Hickman, it came up short in the final set 25-23 ending its shot at a state title.
Tolton cross country takes second and third at districts
At the district competition Saturday, the Tolton boys took home third place while the girls took second place.
Drew Freeman finished sixth and Silas Gaude finished tenth. Mary-Rourker Boyd finished fourth, Olivia Andrews fifth and Anna Gangloff eighth.
Both Tolton boys and girls will compete at the state championships Nov. 9 in Columbia.