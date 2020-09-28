Hickman softball shuts out Smith-Cotton
The Hickman softball team moved to 9-5 on the season after beating Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent Smith-Cotton. The Kewpies shut out the visiting Tigers 10-0.
Hickman junior Emma Henley pitched three innings, tallying four strikeouts while giving up no earned runs on two hits. Junior Elise Kendrick pitched two innings for the Kewpies, recording two strikeouts and no earned runs on no hits.
Smith-Cotton struggled defensively as it accumulated nine errors in the five innings that were played.
Hickman freshman Ella Grant reached base twice in three at-bats while also adding an RBI single.
The Kewpies return to play against Helias Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Rock Bridge softball stays undefeated against Helias Catholic
Rock Bridge (16-0) kept its win streak alive at Helias Catholic on Monday, winning 3-0.
Rock Bridge senior pitcher Ella Schouten pitched all seven innings, allowing one hit, no earned runs and 19 strikeouts.
Bruins senior Margo Frossard broke the tie in the second inning with an RBI-single.
Sophomore Abby Hay and senior Jillian Larkin both added one RBI in the fifth and seventh innings respectively.
Rock Bridge hopes to move its win streak to 17 against Boonville at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School.
Battle softball falls short to Jefferson City
The defense wasn’t up to the task for Battle softball in an 8-3 loss to Jefferson City on Monday.
After scoring two runs in the second inning, the Spartans (9-10) would allow the Jays to score five in the same frame. Battle’s offense would not be able to catch up, only scoring one run for the rest of the game.
Battle senior Mya McCubbin pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and striking out five.
Spartans junior Abby Schlude had two hits in three at-bats with an RBI.
Battle hopes to return to .500 on the season against Mexico at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Mexico High School.
Columbia College golf sweeps Missouri Valley College Fall Invitational
Columbia College women’s golf took first place with a score of 640 as the Missouri Valley College Fall Invitational wrapped up Monday. Columbia’s men’s team competed in the same event earlier this month and also took first, shooting an 851.
Junior Emily Strunck led the way on the women’s side. The Scharbeutz, Germany native shot a 77 on the first day and a 78 on the second, finishing 11 over par. Fellow junior Haleigh Berrey finished right behind Strunk at 12 over.
The men’s side saw three Cougars shoot under par: junior Cameron Vanleer, graduate student Gage Brauns and senior Noah Wilson.
Battle soccer drops road game against Southern Boone
The Spartans (4-7, 0-4 CMAC) fell 4-2 against the Eagles (10-0).
Southern Boone took a 2-0 lead prior to halftime and added a third goal in the 44th minute. Battle attempted to stage a comeback — Brandon Sanchez and Ismael Senga each scored, assisted by Ben Middleton and Samuel Byamukama — but the Eagles would add one more goal to cement their win.
Battle next plays at home against Waynesville on Saturday.
Battle tennis loses 5-4 at Fulton
The Spartans (0-10) fell in a close match againstthe Hornets (1-8-1), giving Fulton its first win of the season.
Sophomore Lily Bennett, junior J’Asia Conway, junior Jenna Hughes and junior Maria Ramirez all won their games.
“I’m proud of each individual’s effort today, it really could have gone either way,” coach Paige Smith said.
Battle plays Tuesday at Mexico. The Bruins lost 7-2 to the Bulldogs when they met earlier in the season.
Rock Bridge girls golfers all place top 10
Rock Bridge took home a first-place team win as all of its golfers placed in the top 10 at Meadow Lake Country Club. Freshman Siena Minor placed first individually as well.
Minor has now finished first at three tournaments this season.
The Bruins will next play in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Kirksville
The Bruins (12-0-1, 4-0 CMAC) won three straight sets against the Tigers (4-10).
— Missourian staff