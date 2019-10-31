Hickman volleyball won its first District Championship since 2007 with a two-set sweep of Hannibal.

The Kewpies took the Class 4 District 8 Championship Thursday in two comeback set wins.

Sectionals begin at 2:30 Saturday in St. Charles with a matchup against Cardinal Ritenour.

Hickman boys soccer picks up senior night win

Hickman boys soccer defeated Hannibal 6-1 Thursday in its final home game of the season.

Sai Vasu scored the first goal for the Kewpies, and they followed it up with a second nine minutes in. Jacob Fajen widened the early lead with a goal to take Hickman into halftime up 3-0.

Nick Lugo scored an early goal out of halftime, and Jaiden Tang finished two goals within 20 seconds of each other to complete the scoring sheet for Hickman.

Seeded at No. 3 in the Class 4 District 9 bracket, Hickman has a crosstown matchup with Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.