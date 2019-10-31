Hickman volleyball won its first District Championship since 2007 with a two-set sweep of Hannibal.
The Kewpies took the Class 4 District 8 Championship Thursday in two comeback set wins.
Sectionals begin at 2:30 Saturday in St. Charles with a matchup against Cardinal Ritenour.
Hickman boys soccer picks up senior night win
Hickman boys soccer defeated Hannibal 6-1 Thursday in its final home game of the season.
Sai Vasu scored the first goal for the Kewpies, and they followed it up with a second nine minutes in. Jacob Fajen widened the early lead with a goal to take Hickman into halftime up 3-0.
Nick Lugo scored an early goal out of halftime, and Jaiden Tang finished two goals within 20 seconds of each other to complete the scoring sheet for Hickman.
Seeded at No. 3 in the Class 4 District 9 bracket, Hickman has a crosstown matchup with Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.