Jefferson City rolled to a 62-27 victory over the Hickman girls basketball team in the Kewpies' first game of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Friday. 

The Jays got out to an early 20-10 lead after the first quarter and held Hickman to just 17 points for the rest of the game. 

The Kewpies move on to the consolation side of the tournament, with game time and opponent yet to be announced. 

Hickman boys basketball shut down by Webster Groves

Hickman boys basketball lost its first game of the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament to Webster Groves, falling 67-43 on Friday in Wildwood. 

The Statesmen pulled to a 10-point lead at halftime and held off the Kewpies to move to the champions side of the bracket. 

Hickman moves to the consolation bracket for a matchup with Marquette at noon Saturday. 

Battle girls basketball travels to Webb City for tournament 

Battle girls basketball dropped its first game of the Mercy Lady Cardinal Classic to Bentonville on Friday in Webb City. 

Bentonville got off to a hot start defensively, holding the Spartans to just five points in the first quarter. This is the team's second loss of the tournament, after falling 71-32 to Webb City in the opening round. 

The Spartans face Harrisonville in the next round at noon Saturday. 

Tolton boys basketball advances to semifinals of holiday tournament 

The Tolton boys basketball team defeated Upper Arlington on Friday in the Machens Great 8 Classic in Jefferson City.

Junior Nathan Schwartze led the team with 13 points. 

The Trailblazers advance to the semifinal round of the tournament, with a matchup against Helias at 7 p.m. Saturday. 

