Hickmans girls basketball came out on top Tuesday night, 45-30, when it squared off against local rival Tolton.
The first quarter saw each team trading basket for basket as the Kewpies took a narrow two-point lead at 12-10 to end the initial period.
Hickman came out strong in the second quarter, extending its lead to 22-14 while holding Tolton to just four points on the quarter.
The Trailblazers tried to mount a comeback but the Kewpies held strong and extended their lead to 13 points. The fourth quarter proved to be a mere formality as Hickman took home the victory.
Tolton girls basketball returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Hallsville, while Hickman squares off against Helias Catholic at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mid-Missouri Mavericks beat Applewood Christian
The Mavericks faced Applewood on Monday night in a non-conference game and took home a 62-41 win. Mid-Missouri outscored its opponents in all four quarters and improved its season record to 9-7.
Noah Haskamp led the Mavericks with a 21-points performance, while CJ Willouer chipped in with 16 points and six assists.