A late, late goal pushed Battle boys’ soccer ahead to a thrilling win Thursday on its senior night.
With nine seconds left in the second overtime, the Spartans scored to beat Missouri Military Academy 1-0 and improve their record to 5-15 overall.
Battle plays at home against cross-town rival Hickman Tuesday night in its second-to-last regular-season match.
Rock bridge beats Hickman in five-set showdown
Rock Bridge volleyball defeated rivals Hickman in each team’s regular-season finales Thursday night.
The Bruins won a five-set match with their cross-city foes at Hickman 28-26, 25-19, 18-25, 16-25, 15-13 to finish the regular season with a record of 23-10-1.
Rock Bridge will take on Battle next on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4 District 8 tournament at Warrenton. The Kewpies, who finished 19-14-1, play a to-be-decided opponent Tuesday.