With Wednesday marking 2020’s college football National Signing Day, numerous prep football standouts across Columbia made their choices known for the next step in their athletic careers.

Inclement weather postponed the official signing ceremonies until later in the week, but several signings across the city were still able to be confirmed through athletes’ and schools’ social media accounts.

Below are all known football players from Columbia high schools who either signed or are expected to sign National Letters of Intent this week to play college football:

This list will be updated as more signings are confirmed.

Hickman

Talin Kemp (Central Missouri), Jevean Brown (Central Missouri), Felix Pippenger (Missouri Baptist)

Rock Bridge

Will Norris (Missouri), Jalen Logan-Redding (Minnesota), Grant Hajicek (Quincy), Miles Cheatum (Quincy), David Gysbers (William Jewell), Tre Manuel (Northwest Missouri State), Payton Carr (Truman State)

Battle

Trevonne Hicks (Northwest Missouri State), Tavian Miller (Missouri Western State), Jaylon Williamson (Missouri Western State), Landon Ray (Northwest Missouri State)

