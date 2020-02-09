The Mid Missouri Mavericks placed runners-up in the Missouri State homeschool basketball tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
The Mavericks started the tournament Friday with a 51-24 blowout win over the St. Louis Patriots. Shelomi Miner led the Mavericks with 14 points, while Noah Haskamp added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Mavericks' domination continued Friday as they trounced the Lebanon Rockets 39-15 in their second matchup to book their place in Saturday's final. Ira Haskamp led the team in points and rebounds with 15 and eight, respectively.
Saturday's championship game lived up to its billing as the game between the Mavericks and the Lighthouse Chargers went overtime. The Mavericks were finally ousted 54-49 by the team from Springfield. Milner led the team in all three categories - points, steals and rebounds - with 20, 10 and nine. Noah Haskamp chipped in with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mid Missouri Mavericks are now 16-9 on the season.