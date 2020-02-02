The Mid Missouri Mavericks participated in two nonconference games Saturday and split the doubleheader.
In the first game, the Mavericks lost 60-53 against the St. Louis Patriots. CJ Willouer and Shelomi Miner led the Mavericks in scoring with 17 points each.
The Mavericks rebounded from their loss quickly to see off Legacy Academy in the second game. A narrow 50-48 victory placed the Mavericks' overall record at 14-8. Miner recorded 16 points and seven rebounds on the game, while Willouer chipped in with 14 points and four steals of his own.
The Mid Missouri Mavericks return to action in the State Tournament next weekend.