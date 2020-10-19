After the first round of golf at The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, Missouri sits at 12th place in the 15 team field. The Tigers shot a 299, 19 strokes more than first-place Florida.
Senior Noelle Beijer was Missouri’s standout performer in the first round, shooting 70 to go two under par, tying her for sixth place and three strokes off the lead.
Missouri’s Sophia Yoemans (74), Emily Staples (75), Julia Bower (80) and Jessica Yuen (83) all competed in the first round as well.
The Tigers will tee off Tuesday on the second of the event’s three days.
Tolton soccer loses to Southern Boone at home
The Trailblazers (5-12) had their brief win streak ended by the Eagles Monday night, falling 2-0. Tolton played four games in the past five days, going 2-2.
Both of Southern Boone’s goals were scored in the first half.
Tolton has three more regular season games before it plays Missouri Military Academy in the first round of the Class 1 District 3 Tournament. Its next game is against Kirksville at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at home.
Battle drops conference game against Smith-Cotton
Battle boys soccer fell to Smith-Cotton at home on Monday, losing 3-0.
Juniors Liam Weber and Payson Davenport split time at keeper for Battle (6-12, 0-6 Central Missouri Activities Conference). The Spartans have lost seven of their last nine matchups. Battle will look to get things going at 6.p.m. Thursday at Missouri Military Academy.
Kewpies swat Hornets
The Hickman volleyball team had no issues Monday at home against Fulton. The Kewpies won in a clean sweep, finishing Fulton 25-8, 25-12 and 25-14. Jerica Jackson led the team with eight kills and four aces.