Missouri men’s golf finished up the Hootie at Bull’s Bay Intercollegiate tournament in Awendaw, South Carolina.
Missouri finished the three-day tournament in fourth place, with a final tournament shooting performance of seven under par. The first and third days of the tournament were strong for the Tigers, as MU finished the first day tied for first place, shooting 279 on the day, and nearly replicated that production on the third day, shooting 282.
Monday, however, Missouri shot very poorly, which kept them out of the race for first place in the tournament. With a 296 score on the day, the only two worse performers of day two were Wisconsin and Middle Tennessee State, who finished No. 13 and No. 14, respectively, out of 15 teams.
MU’s best performer was junior Rory Fransenn, who shot 10 under par for the tournament to lead the Tigers. Fransenn’s score was second-best in the entire tournament behind only Kansas’s Charlie Hillier, who led the Jayhawks to a second-place finish at 15 under par.. Fellow SEC opponent South Carolina won the tournament going away by shooting 22 under par.
Missouri's next golf action takes place in April with the women's team competing in the Bruzzy Challenge on April 1-2 in Dallas, Texas, and the men's team competing in the Tiger Invitational on April 8-9 in Columbia at the Club at Old Hawthorne.
The Hickman Kewpies’ baseball team fell to 7-1 on the season on Tuesday after losing to Holtville High School, from Deatsville, Alabama, in Oxford, Alabama.
Despite the loss, Hickman starting pitcher Jackson Forck had a positive outing, pitching 5 and one-third innings. Hickman could get nothing going offensively against Holtville’s starting pitcher, however, as he pitched all seven shutout innings, while recording nine strikeouts.
The Kewpies’ next game is against Mountain Brook, from Birmingham, Alabama, at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.
Columbia College represented in Tabor College Spring Invite
Columbia College men’s and women’s golf teams teed off on Tuesday in the first day of the two-day Tabor College Spring Invite at the Tallgrass Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.
After the first day of action, the Cougars’ women’s sit in second place behind the host, Tabor College. Columbia College is well-represented along the individual player leaderboard as Haleigh Berrey, Lauren Hawley, Mikala Jungmeyer, and Mindy Hennrich are fourth, sixth, seventh and No. 10, respectively.
The men’s team won tournament. The Cougars are 18 strokes ahead of second-place New Mexico Military Institute. Columbia College’s Cole Perkins won the men’s tournament due to a strong first day in which he shot three under par.
Rock Bridge Baseball loses first game in IMG tournament
Rock Bridge varsity baseball is in Bradenton, Florida, to compete in the IMG National Classic tournament.
The Bruins lost to Coral Reef, from Florida, 7-6 and play again tomorrow at 1 p.m.