Tolton Catholic boys basketball defeated Hickman 65-60 on Wednesday, with junior Jevon Porter’s 41 points leading the way for the Trailblazers.
Porter, a Pepperdine commit who is the latest in a long line of Porters to play for Tolton, helped his team end a three-game skid to improve to 6-3 on the season. Tahki Chievous, the son of Missouri great Derrick Chievous, added 11 points as the Blazers defeated the Kewpies for a fourth straight time dating back to 2017.
Hickman dropped to 3-3 with the home loss and will play next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at undefeated Mexico. Tolton will host Trinity Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Friday.