Both the boys and girls teams from Rock Bridge and Tolton Catholic, as well as Hickman boys cross country, qualified for state Saturday morning.
Rock Bridge took first place among both boys and girls as senior Matthew Hauser had the top overall time of 16:58 in Class 5 District 4. Freshman Andrew Hauser finished third.
Sophomore Carolyn Ford was the Bruins’ top performer on the girls side, finishing fifth — two spots ahead of her teammate, junior Brooke Walker.
Senior Cale Littrell led the way for Hickman, finishing fifth. Sophomore Evan Hughes finished seventh. Hickman coach Rachel Korte was pleased with the way her team stayed packed together during the race, noting the mere 20-second difference between Littrell and 15th-place Pierre McGarvey.
“The boys worked really well as a team,” Korte said. “Each did exactly what they needed to do.”
Over in Classes 2 and 3, respectively, Tolton boys took first place and the girls second. Junior Garrett Wilmes took second place individually with a time of 17:21. On the girls side, sophomore Olivia Andrews finished fifth and senior Jaclyn Sexauer seventh.
Although the Hickman girls team didn’t qualify, two runners — seniors Peri Welch and Elizabeth Henderson — did individually.
Rock Bridge’s volleyball season ends in five-set heartbreaker
Rock Bridge volleyball’s season ended Saturday afternoon in the state sectionals after St. Dominic bested them in five sets.
Rock Bridge held a 2-1 lead before dropping the match by a single set. The Bruins had a dominant regular season, finishing 23-2-1. They captured their first district championship under the direction of coach Nicole Murphy earlier in the week.
“We will be back next year,” Murphy said. “No worries.”