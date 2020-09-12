In boys swimming, Rock Bridge took second and Hickman took fourth at the Cape Rock Invitational in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Rock Bridge had three swimmers meet automatic state qualifying standards. Nick Clervi finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.81 seconds, meeting the standard by nearly two-tenths of a second. Turner DeArmond and Jackson Veltrop each qualified for state in the 500-yard freestyle with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.
Hickman had eight top five finishes on the night.
Rock Bridge and Hickman will next compete Thursday at Blue Springs.
Rock Bridge softball remains undefeated
Rock Bridge softball (4-0) came away with an 8-0 home victory over Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday.
The game was a makeup from a rainout Friday.
Maren Jones broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run single to center. Jones would follow that up with a home run in the sixth. The Bruins in total have only allowed four runs through four games.
Rock Bridge will look to keep up the momentum when it hosts Capital City at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Battle and Bowling Green softball cancelled due to rain
Battle at Bowling Green on Saturday was rained out. The Spartans look to be back in action Monday when they host Camdenton.
Rock Bridge girls tennis rolls over Jefferson City
Rock Bridge girls tennis won 8-1 over Jefferson City on Saturday to improve its overall record to 5-2.
The Bruins return to play Monday at 4:30 p.m. to take on Smith-Cotton at Bethel Park in Columbia.
Hickman volleyball places third in tournament
Hickman finished pool play with a 5-1 record in the Hickman Varsity Tournament.
The Kewpies defeated Capital City in two sets in the first round. They lost to Smithville in the semifinals, but placed third after a two-set victory over Lutheran.
Hickman will travel to Sacred Heart on Monday.
Rock Bridge cross country dominates Ray-Pec Invitational
Rock Bridge girls and boys cross country both finished first in the large-school division at Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday.
Sophomore Carolyn Ford finished first overall out of 219 runners on the girls side with a time of 18 minutes, 49.3 seconds.
Juniors Brooke Walker and Maci Steuber finished ninth and 11th overall, respectively.
Senior Matthew Hauser placed second overall out of 259 runners on the boys side with a time of 16:15.1. Sophomore Ian Kemey, freshman Andrew Hauser, and junior Weston Jokerst all finished in the top 10.
The Bruins will be back in action Sept. 26 when they host the Gans Creek Classic.
Tolton cross country sweeps Tolton Invitational
The Tolton Catholic girls and boys cross country teams held down home-track advantage Saturday.
Junior Garrett Wilmes took the overall victory on the boys side with a time of 17 minutes, 26.82 seconds. Senior Drew Freeman, junior Zane Meyer, senior Jared Aholt, sophomore Luke Robb and freshman Scott Hargis all ended the day with top-15 finishes.
Senior Jaclyn Sexauer, sophomore Olivia Andrews, senior Mary-Rourke Boyd, junior Lainey Maddix, sophomore Macie Parmer and sophomore Ashley Wilkerson all finished in the top 15 on the girls side.
Battle junior Jude Green finished in ninth place, while senior Anthony Butcher finished 13th.
Battle will be back in action next Saturday at the Fulton Invitational. Tolton will next compete Sept. 22 at Boonville.