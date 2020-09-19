Rock Bridge softball improved to 11-0 on the season after defeating Staley and Liberty North to win the Winnetonka/Park Hill Tournament on Saturday.
Marren Jones and Anna Christ pitched a combined 1-run game to help the Bruins defeat the Falcons 7-1 and clinch a spot in the tournament championship.
The Bruins would then go on to beat Liberty North 11-0 behind a complete game shutout by senior Ella Schouten.
Rock Bridge plays next at 5 p.m. Monday against Palmyra.
Tolton softball earns first at the Lady Jay Classic
Tolton softball improved to 12-0 on the season after wins against Kirksville and Blair Oaks in Jefferson City on Saturday.
The Blazers defeated previously unbeaten Kirksville 2-0 in the semifinals. Bedsworth struck out 12 batters for her third no-hitter this season. She also contributed on offense with a 2-run home run.
In the championship game, it was more of the same story. Bedsworth pitched a 1-run complete game that included 11 strikeouts and just six hits. She also hit a grand slam that solidified the Blazers’ victory.
Tolton plays next at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Hallsville at home.
CC cross country sweeps Larry Young Invitational
Columbia College men’s and women’s cross country both won their meets at the Larry Young Invitational Saturday to begin their respective seasons 1-0.
The men ran an 8K, and were paced by junior Alexander Dukes. The 2019 NAIA All-American finished first with a time of 25:26.54. Two other Cougars were in the top 10: sophomore Edwin Kipainoi finished fourth and junior Jerod Rottinghaus was tenth.
Senior Mikayla Sehlmeyer was Columbia’s top performer among women, finishing fourth in their 5K. Jada O’Donnell, Grace Brinkman and Emma Homfeldt finished fourth, ninth and tenth respectively.
Both teams will compete Oct. 9 at the Border War Cross Country Meet in Elsah, Illinois.
Rock Bridge soccer shut out by Francis HowellThe Bruins lost 3-0 on the road against the Vikings. It was Rock Bridge’s second consecutive road loss after it fell to St. Dominic on Tuesday.
The Vikings scored in the 13th and 19th minutes of the game, both goals by Nick Taylor. Joel Thwing added a third goal in the second half.
Rock Bridge next plays Tuesday at Hickman.