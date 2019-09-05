Rock Bridge cross country traveled north for their season-opening meet and will come back to Columbia with some hardware.
On a course hosted by Iowa State University, the Bruins swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles Thursday afternoon against teams from across Iowa.
Junior Matthew Hauser won the boys’ individual title, part of a Rock Bridge lineup that had three runners place in the top 10 and scored 46 points.
Junior Carolyn Ford earned second in the girls’ race, with the girls scoring 40 points.
Tolton girls’ golf wins in triangular meet
Tolton girls’ golf won a triangle match against Blair Oaks and Boonville at Hail Ridge Golf Course Thursday afternoon.
The Trailblazers shot a 170 between their five varsity golfers, defeating the Falcons, who shot a 199, and the Pirates, who scored a 201.
Junior Jayden Berrey shot a 37 over nine holes to lead the charge for Tolton, a new career-low for the Trailblazers’ top female golfer. Madeline Farris pitched in to help with a score of 41, while Ali Golden shot a 43 for the second-straight meet.
The Helias Invitational is next on the schedule for Tolton, with a tee-time of 9 a.m. Wednesday in New Bloomfield.
Hickman volleyball sweeps Rolla at home
Hickman downed Rolla in straight sets in volleyball Thursday night, winning 25-19 and 25-11 against the Bulldogs at Hickman High School in Columbia.
Jerika Jackson led the attack with eight kills, while front-line mates Grace Spell and Avery Zerrer added six each. Setter Mikala Scott recorded 20 assists while Shannon Yockey tacked on four blocks defensively.
The Kewpies travel to Boonville next for their upcoming game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge volleyball falls to Camdenton
Rock Bridge volleyball lost in straight sets Thursday night in an away game against Camdenton 25-21, 25-21 to drop to 0-2 overall on the year.
The Bruins continue their season against Hillcrest 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Bridge.