The Rock Bridge girls basketball team beat Braden River of Bradenton, Florida, 57-51 in the Naples Holiday Shootout consolation semifinals Monday.
In Naples, Florida, Rock Bridge maintained a lead from the first quarter to the end of the game. After the first quarter, the Bruins led 18-8. At halftime, the Bruins led 36-27. After the third quarter, the Bruins led 46-38.
The Bruins improved to 7-1 on the season.
Rock Bridge will take on St. Rose of Belmar, N.J., at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the consolation final. St. Rose defeated Fort Myers (Florida) 71-57 in Monday's other consolation semi.
Missouri wrestling loses to Lehigh
Missouri wrestling lost to Cornell 19-18 and Lehigh 22-9 on Monday after winning both of its matches Sunday.
The Tigers went 2-2 in the South Beach Duals and are 5-4 on the season so far.
Next, they take on Ohio on Jan. 10 at home at the Hearnes Center.