Rock Bridge girls basketball fell 55-51 to Blue Springs on Tuesday night. The Bruins held a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats outscored Rock Bridge by five in the final five minutes of the game.
The Bruins started well, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Yet, the Wildcats were able to cut the Rock Bridge lead to just one at the end of the first quarter. Led by Eryn Puett’s nine first-half points, Rock Bridge led Blue Springs 23-19 at the break.
The Wildcats began the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 28-25 lead, but the Bruins responded by tying the game at 34 apiece at the end of the quarter.
Trailing 40-35, the Bruins went on a 6-0 run to take a 41-40 lead with 5:30 left on the game. However, the Wildcats answered by going on a 5-0 run to take a 45-41 lead with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Rock Bridge cut the Blue Springs lead to 52-50 with just 24 seconds left, but could not complete the fourth-quarter comeback.
The Bruins dropped to 17-5 on the season with the road loss.
Rock Bridge will play next at 6 p.m. Friday against Helias Catholic. Four Bruins will be honored during Friday’s senior night celebration.
— Missourian Staff