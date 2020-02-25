Rock Bridge girls basketball fell 55-51 to Blue Springs on Tuesday night. The Bruins held a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats outscored Rock Bridge by five in the final five minutes of the game.

The Bruins started well, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Yet, the Wildcats were able to cut the Rock Bridge lead to just one at the end of the first quarter. Led by Eryn Puett’s nine first-half points, Rock Bridge led Blue Springs 23-19 at the break.

The Wildcats began the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 28-25 lead, but the Bruins responded by tying the game at 34 apiece at the end of the quarter.

Trailing 40-35, the Bruins went on a 6-0 run to take a 41-40 lead with 5:30 left on the game. However, the Wildcats answered by going on a 5-0 run to take a 45-41 lead with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Rock Bridge cut the Blue Springs lead to 52-50 with just 24 seconds left, but could not complete the fourth-quarter comeback.

The Bruins dropped to 17-5 on the season with the road loss.

Rock Bridge will play next at 6 p.m. Friday against Helias Catholic. Four Bruins will be honored during Friday’s senior night celebration.

— Missourian Staff

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.