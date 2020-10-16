Rock Bridge girls tennis participated in the MSHSAA Class 3 Individual Tennis Championships on Friday in Springfield.
Maggie Lin came in seventh place in singles play. Anjali Noel Ramesh and Aparna Sivaraman finished in seventh place in doubles play.
“The girls had a good individual state tennis tournament. Any time you medal in singles or doubles at the individual state tennis tournament it’s an accomplishment,” coach Ben Loeb said.
The Bruins next play in the state team championships next Friday.