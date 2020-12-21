Rock Bridge girls basketball couldn’t keep up with Lee’s Summit West in its final game before Christmas, losing 66-45 on the road.
The Bruins only trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, but the Titans exploded on offense in the second frame, going on a 26-6 run to take a 39-17 lead at the break. Lee’s Summit West thoroughly controlled the game from there.
Rock Bridge next plays against Fox at 4 p.m. next Monday in the opening round of the Rolla Holiday Tournament.
Nixa girls hoops pummels Battle
Battle girls basketball’s senior night didn’t go to plan Monday as the Spartans were throttled 83-45 by Nixa.
The Eagles were up 25-19 after the first quarter and 43-30 at the half, but it was the second half in which hey pulled away for good.
Up 23 going into the final quarter, Nixa outscored Battle 20-5 in the final eight minutes to curb the Spartans’ already slim comeback hopes.
Battle has a week off for Christmas then takes on Rolla at 4 p.m. next Monday in the Rolla Holiday Tournament.