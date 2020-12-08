The first ever Central Missouri Activities Conference girls basketball game tipped off at Battle on Tuesday, but it was Rock Bridge who claimed the first win.
The Bruins took an early 16-point first quarter lead and coasted to a 68-32 win in their second game of the season .
The Spartans fought hard to stay within reach of their rival, but the Bruins’ dominant offense put a stop to any of the Spartans’ attempts to win. By the half, Rock Bridge had already extended its lead to 23 points, and kept up the pressure in the third quarter by only allowing 10 Spartans’ points in the frame.
“I liked out defensive intensity, especially in the second half when we came back out from halftime,” Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said. “I think we did a decent job moving the ball. Once the game got going, we were a little rushed in the first quarter, but I think we did a good job settling down in the second quarter.”
Some of the Bruins’ stars were senior Mary Primus and juniors Averi Kroenke and Kyrah Brodie. According to Nagel, the leading force for intensity during the game was senior Haylie Sims, who worked the floor on both offense and defense.
Next up for Rock Bridge will be tournament play at Fort Zumwalt on Monday, part of a three-day slate of games. For the Spartans, their next game will be at 6 p.m. at home against Mexico.
Girls swim and dive meet in Sedalia for senior night
Battle, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Tolton’s girls swim and dive squads traveled to Marshall to compete in a meet hosted by Sedalia.
In all of these squads’ senior nights, the final for this meet saw some strong performances from the Kewpies and Bruins.
The Bruins finished second in the 200-meter medley, Tatum Sakraida finished second in the 200-individual medley and sophomore Aidan Matteson finished sixth.
For the Kewpies, they shined in the 200 freestyle as freshman Macey Hansen finished second and sophomore Emma Grus grabbed third place.
Tolton girls basketball defeated by Owensville
Tolton Catholic girls basketball went up against Owensville and lost 67-36.
Things looked to be close at the end of the first quarter, as the Trailblazers were only behind two points. Owensville quickly ran away with it in the following quarter, outscoring the Trailblazers and extending its lead with a half time score of 26-17.
The rest of the matchup gave way for even more points for Owensville and less opportunity for Tolton to catch up. With this finish, The Trailblazers next matchup will be against Osage on Saturday.
Hickman girls basketball dominates Smith-Cotton
The Hickman girls basketball team traveled Tuesday night to face off against Smith-Cotton, easily handling the Tigers in a 71-14 blowout win .
In the first quarter, Hickman exploded with energy, drilling in 22 points in the first quarter. Smith-Cotton didn’t score until two minutes into the second quarter.
Hickman simply outplayed Smith-Cotton all night long and never let its foot off the gas pedal on both sides of the ball.
The Kewpies next play Thursday at home against Waynesville.