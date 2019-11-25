Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.