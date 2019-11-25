For all those who thought this Rock Bridge boys basketball season would be about the search for consistency and a new identity after graduating so many star players who won the state championship last year, the Bruins had a point to prove.
Rock Bridge made a statement Monday with a comprehensive 66-34 victory over Oak Grove to start its season on the right foot. Point guard Xavier Sykes led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Brant Bowers (13 points) and Cooper Deneke (9 points).
The Bruins jumped to an early 12-2 lead with a 3-pointer from Bowers midway through the first quarter and they never looked back. They went into halftime leading 37-17 and then went on a 16-4 run to start the second half.
By the final whistle, they were just two points shy of doubling the score of a Panthers team that went 20-6 last season and has eight returning seniors on the roster.
Next week, Rock Bridge will compete in the Troy Tournament at Troy Buchanan High School.
Tolton girls basketball drops first game of the season
In its season opener, the Tolton girls basketball team lost to Hermann, 50-25, at Hermann.
The Trailblazers head back to Columbia to participate in the Norm Stewart Classic at 1 a.m. Dec. 7 at Mizzou Arena.