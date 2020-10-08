Rock Bridge boys soccer (5-5) was shut out for the second straight game, losing 3-0 against Ozark (11-5) on Thursday. Dylan Foote was in goal for the Bruins.
The game was the first of three for Rock Bridge in the Rock Bridge Tournament.
The Bruins next play at 8 a.m. Saturday against Guadalupe Centers Charter.
Hickman softball’s quick start fuels win against Warrensburg
Hickman was able to score five runs in the first inning in its 10-5 win at Warrensburg.
Going into the seventh inning, Warrensburg was able to cut down the Kewpies’ lead to one, but Hickman (13-9) tallied four more runs to put the game away.
Sophomore Lucy Hurtado, junior Elise Kendrick and senior Emma Henley all led the Kewpies with 2 RBI each.
Kendrick also pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs, while striking out four batters.
Hickman finishes its regular season at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Palmyra on the road.
Battle’s strong defensive showing keeps Kirksville at bay
Battle (13-12) pitcher Mya McCubbin kept the opposition from reaching home plate in a 4-0 victory against Kirksville on Thursday.
The Battle offense scored three of its runs in the third inning and had five total hits in the game.
Junior Aubrei Roland led the Spartans with two RBI, tallying one each in the first and third innings.
McCubbin pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits while tallying seven strikeouts.
Battle finishes its regular season at 5 p.m. Monday against Eldon on the road.
Tolton soccer shut out for fifth straight game
The Trailblazers (3-9) lost 3-0 on the road at Christian High School. It was the fifth consecutive loss for Tolton.
Tolton next plays Wednesday at Guadalupe Centers Charter.
Rock Bridge tennis wins 22nd consecutive district championship
Rock Bridge beat Jefferson City 5-1 in Thursday’s district championship. The 22-year district championship streak dates all the way back to 1999.
Pending a sectional win, Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb would tie Kirkwood’s Art Stout for Missouri’s all-time tennis coaching victories. Stout recorded 1,138 wins in his 52 years of coaching. Loeb is currently in his 32nd year.
Rock Bridge hits the tennis courts again against Timberland at 4 p.m. Monday at Rock Bridge High School.
Rock Bridge volleyball beats Hannibal in three sets
Rock Bridge volleyball was able to beat Hannibal in three sets at home in Thursday’s matchup.
The Bruins return to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Battle.