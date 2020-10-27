Rock Bridge won its final regular season game after blanking Capital City 8-0 on Tuesday night.
The Bruins’ season record stands at 10-6-2 and 5-1 in the Central Missouri Activities Conference, while the Crusaders are 7-8, 1-5.
Senior Lucas Godon led the scoring efforts for the Bruins, tallying goals in the eighth and 36th minutes, and added two assists. Jeremiah Johnson, Drew Schlimme, Wesley Goyette, Sam McCrary, Zachary Wu and Andrew Copeland each scored goals. Johnson also had two assists in the game.
The win was Rock Bridge’s third straight shutout and second consecutive 8-0 win.
Rock Bridge next plays Blue Springs in the first round of the Class 4 District 9 tournament at 7 p.m. Monday at home.
MU men’s golf finishes 12th in Nashville
Missouri men’s golf closed its second tournament of the fall Tuesday, finishing 12th out of 14 teams at the Legends Collegiate Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Tigers carded an even-par 284 in Tuesday’s final round. Missouri finished 6-under par 846 in the tournament, 33 strokes more than first-place Vanderbilt.
Redshirt sophomore Ross Steelman led the Tigers throughout the week, finishing tied for 11th. Steelman shot a career-low 8-under par 205, making him just the 21st individual to score 205 or better in program history. Steelman has finished top-25 in seven consecutive tournaments since winning the Prairie Club Invitational last season.
Yu-Ta Tsai posted a career-low even-par 213, tying him for 40th. Jack Parker finished tied for 46th, Rory Franssen tied for 59th and Tommy Boone placed 67th.
Missouri returns to action Nov. 9-10 for its final tournament of the fall, the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Birmingham, Alabama.
Hickman volleyball falls to Troy-Buchanan in district semifinal
No. 2 Hickman lost in four sets against the No. 3 seed, Troy-Buchanan, at Battle High School on Tuesday.
The Kewpies got to a hot start, winning the first set 25-18. However, the Trojans won the second set 25-17 and then carried the momentum over to win the third set 25-10. Hickman made a comeback effort in the fourth set but ultimately lost 28-30.
Jerica Jackson led the Kewpies with six aces and also tallied six kills. Emma Kingsley and Keely Henderson also recorded six kills each.