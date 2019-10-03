After a scoreless first half, an own goal early in the second half gave Rock Bridge boys soccer a 1-0 win over Marquette on Thursday.
The Bruins (13-2) are on a four-game win streak after two losses in the Rockwood Summit Tournament in St. Louis, with wins over Marquette and Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, the 16th-ranked team in the country.
Next up, Rock Bridge has a matchup with Jefferson City (10-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rock Bridge.
Tolton soccer unravels in second-half loss to St. Dominic
Tolton boys soccer looked in control with a halftime lead against St. Dominic, but things unraveled for the Trailblazers in the second half.
After goals from Nathan Forck and Holden Petri gave Tolton a 2-1 lead at halftime, they gave up six goals in the second half for a 7-2 loss to St. Dominic.
The Trailblazers (4-6) play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Helias.
Hickman tennis loses to Jefferson City
Hickman’s girls tennis team had mixed results on its senior night against Jefferson City on Thursday.
In doubles action, the Kewpies won one match but lost the following two. In singles action, they won their first two matches, before losing the final four.
The next time Hickman plays will be in the team district tournament, starting on Monday.
Rock Bridge volleyball falls to Helias
Rock Bridge volleyball dropped a close contest to Helias on Thursday, losing 2-1 in three sets.
The Bruins won the first set 25-13. The second set saw Rock Bridge rally three straight points and take the lead late, but it couldn’t secure the set in a 27-25 loss.
The final set saw the Crusaders defeat the Bruins 25-21. As in the second set, Rock Bridge rallied back, but this time it couldn’t take the lead.
Rock Bridge’s next match is at 7 p.m. Monday at California.
Battle girls tennis loses to Moberly
On its senior night, the Battle girls tennis team fell to Moberly.
Moberly won by a combined score of 8-1.
Next for Battle is the district tournament, starting at 7 p.m. Monday at Holt.