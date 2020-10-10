Rock Bridge softball clinched a perfect regular season with a pair of wins back-to-back Saturday.
The Bruins took control of Game 1 against Kickapoo early, building a solid 6-2 lead by the end of the second inning. Those two runs posted by Chiefs would be the only damage that the Bruins would take all game as they cruised to a 15-2 victory in five innings.
Sophomore Anna Christ and senior Jillian Larkin each went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI apiece. Sophomore Alex Hay contributed four RBI for the Bruins.
Game 2 saw Rock Bridge take on Webb City, who came into the matchup with a 22-4 record.
The Cardinals would keep the game somewhat close for the most part, only trailing 3-0 after the sixth inning. However, a four-run seventh inning from the Bruins would be enough to pull away and to finish the season with a 7-1 victory.
Senior Ella Schouten shined on the mound in going the full seven innings, striking out 13 and only allowing two hits. Sophomore Sophie Schupp smacked a home run and drove in four RBI.
The Bruins finished the 2020 regular season with a perfect 24-0 record. Since Oct.4, 2019, they have posted a 36-2 record, their last loss being against Blue Springs South in the 2019 state tournament.
Rock Bridge will begin district tournament play against a to be determined opponent Wednesday.
Hickman softball falls to Palmyra via walk-off
Hickman gave up a 4-1 lead to Palmyra, giving up four unanswered runs and eventually losing 5-4 on a walk-off.
Sophomore Lucy Hurtado led the way for the Kewpies, going 3 for 4 at the plate. Sophomore Darian Butner went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double.
Hickman finished the regular season 13-10. The Kewpies will start district tournament play against Timberland on Wednesday.
Battle softball loses at Bowling Green
Despite putting up nine hits against Bowling Green, Battle was unable to notch together enough runs and fell to the Wildcats 7-2.
Junior Abby Schlude finished the day going 2 for 3 with two doubles. Freshman Kinleigh Kite and junior Aubrei Roland also recorded two hits each.
Battle will look to finish its season on a high note Monday when it takes on Eldon.
Hickman cross country runs at Kearney Invitational
Hickman boys cross country medaled six runners and placed fourth out of 20 eligible teams, while the girls team placed fifth of 11 teams at the Kearney Invitational on Saturday.
Junior Will Cherrington would lead the way for the boys squad posting a time of 17 minutes 23.5 seconds, placing 13 out of 184 runners. Freshman Pierre McGarvey, sophomore Evan Hughes, and senior Ely Yoseph all finished with times under 18 minutes.
On the girls side, senior Peri Welch placed sixth overall with a time of 20:50.4. Senior Elizabeth Henderson was the next Kewpie to finish, placing 31 out of 128 runners.
Hickman’s next scheduled meet is districts Oct. 31.
Hickman and Rock Bridge boys compete at Blue Springs South
Hickman boys swimming finished fourth and Rock Bridge boys swimming sixth at a meet at Blue Springs South on Saturday.
It was quite the day for Hickman’s Sam Ragsdell, who finished first in both of his individual events, the 100-meter freestyle in 49.64 seconds and 50-meter freestyle in 22.41 seconds. As if that wasn’t enough, both times met the automatic qualifying standards needed to compete in the state meet.
The Hickman 400-meter freestyle relay (3:27.8) and 200-meter freestyle relay (1:33.22) also met the automatic qualifying standards for the state meet. The Kewpies finished with 235 points as a team.
Jackson Veltrop was the lone Rock Bridge swimmer to place first in an event, winning the 500-meter freestyle with a time of 4:48.3. The Bruins finished the day with 222 points.
Hickman and Rock Bridge will next compete at the Sedalia Tiger Invitational on Saturday.
Rock Bridge boys soccer goes 0-1-1 at invitational
Rock Bridge boys soccer went winless in two matches at its own invitational Saturday.
The Bruins (5-6-1, 2-1 CMAC) played their first game of the day against Guadalupe Centers, tying the Aztecs 2-2.
Sophomore Sam McCrary and senior Lucas Godon were a dynamic duo in the game, each scoring once and assisting on the other. McCrary scored first with a header off a Godon cross from the left side.
Godon’s goal was from inside the box. Both goals came in the second half.
The Bruins were blown out in their second game of the day, losing 9-1 against Fort Zumwalt South. Godon scored the only goal.
Rock Bridge next plays Battle on Tuesday.
Hickman boys soccer draws one, loses one at RB invite
Hickman boys soccer went winless in two matches Saturday at the Rock Bridge Invitational.
The Kewpies (6-4-2, 0-3 CMAC) tied their early game against East Kansas City 1-1. It was Hickman’s second draw of the invitational and season.
Senior Skip Smale-Murillo scored the Kewpies’ only goal.
Hickman dropped its third game of the invite 1-0 against Ozark. It was the Kewpies first loss in six games.
Hickman next plays at home against Marshall at noon Saturday.
Tolton softball takes down Jefferson City 9-0
Tolton Catholic softball moved to 18-3 on the season after beating Jefferson City 9-0 on Friday.
The Trailblazers scored seven of their nine runs in the fifth inning.
Tolton senior pitcher Paige Bedsworth pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out 15 batters.
Junior Sophie Angel led Tolton with 3 RBI, while sophomore Kate Guinn and freshman Madison Uptegrove each added 2 RBI.
Tolton hits the field again next week in the Class 2 District 3 tournament, playing its first game against Linn at 2 p.m. Wednesday at South Callaway High School.
Missouri soccer loses to Tennessee on Friday
Missouri hoped to gain its first SEC road win since 2017, but fell short against Tennessee on Friday, losing 2-1 to the Volunteers.
Redshirt junior Zoe Cross scored her first career goal in the last 10 minutes of the game. Missouri fought hard for a win with lots of fouls and cards thrown throughout the game for both teams, but eventually couldn’t get it done.
Although the Tigers were unable to get a win this week, senior Cassidy Nurnberger was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
The team will play against Louisiana State University at 7 p.m. Friday.