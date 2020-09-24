Rock Bridge softball (14-0) kept its undefeated season going with an 11-1 victory over Hickman (8-5) on Thursday.
Sophomore Abby Hay got it going early with a home run in the top of the first inning. Anna Christ double in the second would then drive in Margo Frossard to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.
Senior Maddie Snider added a home run of her own later in the game to blow the lead open 8-0. In all, Snider would have a solid day at the plate with three hits and four RBIs. Hay finished with two hits and two RBIs of her own.
Through 14 games, the Bruins have only allowed 10 runs. Rock Bridge also held Hickman to just two hits all day.
Rock Bridge will look to keep rolling when it hosts Holt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Hickman will enjoy a weekend off and will return Monday when it takes on Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m.
Tolton falls to Mexico despite huge rally
Tolton Catholic softball nearly completed a comeback but ultimately dropped its game against Mexico 8-6 on Thursday.
At the end of the third inning, the Blazers found themselves in an early hole down 5-0. Heading into the sixth inning, Tolton was down 8-0. Paige Bedsworth and Bridget Bartlett then each homered to put the Blazers within two. However, that was all that they could muster against the Bulldogs, falling to 13-2.
Tolton will play New Bloomfield 5 p.m. Tuesday on American Legion Field. It will be the Blazers’ Breast Cancer Awareness night. Money raised will go towards the Vincent P. Gurucharri Foundation who provides financial assistance to Missouri residents that have limited resources and are undergoing cancer treatment.
Rock Bridge boys soccer improves to .500
Rock Bridge boys soccer (4-4, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) beat Mexico 6-1 on Thursday for its second straight win.
The Bruins were on the board early with a goal from inside the box by junior Andrew Copeland, his first of the season. Seniors Lucas Godon and Jeremiah Johnson built on the lead, each adding goals before the half.
Following the break, senior Mason Kirchoefer added Rock Bridge’s fourth goal on a penalty kick. Johnson and Godon each scored again to extend the Bruins’ lead. Godon’s second goal was assisted by sophomore Cooper Allen.
Rock Bridge next plays Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Tolton earns road win over Missouri Military Academy
Building on the momentum from its Saturday win, Tolton (3-4) notched a 4-2 victory over Missouri Military Academy (3-4) on Thursday.
The Trailblazers had a 3-2 lead over the Colonels at the half following goals by Jack Richards, Bill Powers and Joel Eborieme, who scored on a penalty kick.
Senior Tyler Stevens, Tolton’s leading scorer this season, added the fourth goal. He also assisted Richards’ goal in the first half.
Alex Steffes was in goal for the Trailblazers both halves.
Tolton stays on the road to play at St. Paul Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Battle volleyball drops crosstown match to Hickman
Battle volleyball hosted its crosstown rival Hickman on Thursday evening. Hickman broke the brooms out, sweeping Battle in three sets 25-17, 25-11 and 25-6.
The Spartans will look to pick up the pieces as they get set to play Fulton at 6:30 p.m. Monday.