Rock Bridge softball won its seventh straight game of the season Thursday at Troy Buchanan, winning 11-5.
The Bruins found themselves in an unusual situation when they trailed the Trojans 2-0 after the first inning. But Ella Schouten and Maren Jones both hit sacrifice fly RBI in the third inning to even it up at two.
Rock Bridge’s explosive offense emerged in the fifth inning when Jillian Larkin hit a triple with the bases loaded to score three runs. The Bruins would add two more runs that inning, pushing the lead to five.
Despite giving up three runs in the fifth inning, the Bruins were able to put the nail in the coffin by scoring four more runs in the seventh inning.
The Bruins have scored 10 or more runs in five of their seven games this season.
Rock Bridge will set the alarms Friday when they play Harrisonville at 9:30 a.m. at the Park Hill/Winnetonka Tournament.
Hickman tops Capital City in defensive struggle
Hickman softball improved to three games above .500 Thursday after beating Capital City 2-1.
The Kewpies hope to continue playing well at the Lady Jays Classic this weekend in Jefferson City. Hickman starts play against Fatima at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Hickman volleyball sweeps Southern Boone
Hickman volleyball improved to 7-2 this season after its 25-22, 27-25, 25-19 win against Southern Boone on Thursday.
Hickman returns to action Saturday at the Winnetonka tournament in Kansas City.
Rock Bridge volleyball dominates Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge volleyball swept Smith-Cotton in a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup Thursday, winning 25-9, 25-17 and 25-4.
Rock Bridge hits the court again at home against Fatima at 6:30 p.m. Monday .
Columbia schools get results at Blue Springs swim meet
Rock Bridge and Hickman boys swimming had a combined eight first-place finishes at Blue Springs on Thursday, including four that qualified for the state tournament.
Rock Bridge’s Turner DeArmond and Jackson Veltrop qualified for the state tournament after going first and second, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle. The Bruins’ 400-yard freestyle relay time took first, as well. Diver Calvin Liddle also qualified for state after finishing fifth.
Hickman’s Sam Ragsdell took first in three different events: 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle relay. Diver Jack Estes qualified for state after finishing third.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will hit the pool again Saturday at North Kansas City.
Battle girls tennis drops match to Helias
Battle girls tennis lost its seventh straight match in an away conference matchup against Helias Catholic, losing 9-0.
From the beginning of the match, the Spartans struggled to keep up with the Crusaders’ fast pace. In both singles and doubles matches, Helias kept Battle on its toes..
Despite the loss, sophomore Lily Bennett and juniors Maria Ramírez and Jaylie Echternach held their own, according to coach Paige Smith.
“We really want to get better one match at a time and hopefully get some wins in the upcoming matches,” Smith said.
Battle will go against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Hickman girls tennis wins in tiebreaker over Capital City
Hickman senior Christina Hua won a crucial tiebreaker match to help the Kewpies win at home against Capital City on Wednesday.
Coming off of an 8-1 win over Battle just two days prior, the Kewpies were looking to build their win streak. Hau helped them do just that as she won the match 5-4 for her squad, bringing Hickman’s record to 6-1 for the season.
Next up for Hickman is an away match against Smith-Cotton (4-4).
Tolton girls golf beats Southern Boone
Tolton Catholic girls golf defeated Southern Boone on Thursday at Eagle Knoll Golf Club in Hartsburg with a team score of 169.
Tolton has been on a roll lately, winning its third match in a row. Freshman Audrey Rischer was an individual medalist for the fifth time this season with a score of 36 .