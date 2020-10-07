Rock Bridge kept its undefeated season alive after beating Smith-Cotton 24-0.
The Bruins offense scored 18 runs in the second inning. Bruins freshman Cydney Fullerton led the team with seven RBI while also hitting two home runs, both in the second inning.
Sophomores Abby Hay and Sophie Schupp hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning for the Bruins (21-0), and then they did it again in the second inning.
Rock Bridge ended the three-inning game with 24 hits.
The Bruins host their last home game of the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Blue Springs.
Rock Bridge girls tennis moves on to district finals
Rock Bridge tennis blanked Holt 5-0 in the district semifinal Wednesday.
“We had good play throughout our lineup,” coach Ben Loeb said. “We will be moving up to much stronger competition ... in the district final. But that’s the way it should be.”
The Bruins next play Thursday in the final against Jefferson City.
Tolton cross country wins conference meets
Tolton boys and girls cross country won their respective conference meets Wednesday in St. Charles. Jaclyn Sexauer was all-conference on the girls side.
Steelman finishes 13th in MU golf’s first tournament
While it was a tough week overall for Missouri men’s golf at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, sophomore Ross Steelman was a bright spot for the Tigers.
After shooting 2-under on Wednesday, Steelman finished the tournament 2-over to tie for 13th place. This marks the sixth straight top-25 finish for Steelman and the seventh in his first eight career tournaments.
As a team, Missouri shot 40-over, placing 13th out of 14 teams. Individually, Jack Parker tied for 43rd while Rory Franssen tied for 47th.
In his fourth career start, Yu-Ta Tsai tied for 55th, while Walker Kesterson finished 70th in his Missouri debut.
Missouri men’s golf will return to action in the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Missouri women’s golf comes in last at Fayetteville
Missouri women’s golf struggled throughout the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, never moving up from last of 14 teams. The Tigers ended the tournament shooting 112-over.
Noelle Beijer finished the tournament 16-over, making her the lowest scoring Tiger on the women’s side. Beijer finished tied for 39th, continuing her streak of top-40 finishes in all eight events in her Missouri career.
Notable Tiger finishers include Brianne Bolden, who tied for 58th, Sophia Yoemans, who tied for 65th and Julia Bower, who finished 69th. Jessica Yuen rounded out Missouri‘s lineup, finishing 70th after being forced to withdraw due to injury.
Missouri women’s golf will return to action against Mississippi State on Oct. 19 in Starkville, Mississippi .
Hickman soccer beats St. Francis Borgia 2-0 on the road
The Hickman Kewpies (6-3) won their fourth consecutive game Wednesday over the St. Francis Borgia Knights (6-8) in a 2-0 road win. Hickman is currently third in Class 4 District 9.
Goalkeeper Eli Larsen secured the shutout. Juniors Paul Morpurgo and Jaiden Taing were the goal scorers for Hickman. Morpurgo has now scored in each of the last four games.
Hickman will play three games in this weekend’s Rock Bridge Tournament. The first will take place at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.