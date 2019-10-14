By winning the Class 1 Section 1 tournament Monday at Country Club of Missouri in Columbia, Tolton girls golf qualified for the MSHSAA State tournament for the first time in school history.
The Trailblazers scored 360 to top the four-team field, with Jayden Berrey’s 83 leading the team and placing her fourth, individually. Madeline Fallis, Sidney Fessler and Alice Golden also finished in the individual top 15 for Tolton.
At L.A. Nickell Golf Course in Columbia, Rock Bridge punched a ticket of its own by winning the Class 2 Section 2 tournament with a score of 327. Maddie Orr tied for third on the individual leaderboard with a 79.
Caroline Schade, Madison Moller, Emilia Feltner and Sydney Willingham all rounded out the Bruins’ lineup with top 15 finishes. Hickman’s Emma Meyer, the lone Kewpie to qualify for sectionals, shot a 95 to finish tied for 32nd.
Tolton and Rock Bridge will compete at states for their respective classes next Monday and Tuesday. The Class 1 tournament will be at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa, while the Class 2 event is set for Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Rock Bridge and Battle softball wrap up regular season, district brackets set
Madison White’s walk-off grand slam finished off a 14-3 run-rule victory for Rock Bridge softball against Sullivan on Monday. The red-hot Bruins will enter the Class 4 District 8 tournament with a seven-game win streak and a 23-6 record.
Battle ended the regular season with a dominant victory of its own, defeating Eldon 13-3 Monday in Columbia. The Spartans are 15-12 and will open districts against Smith-Cotton at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.
Battle or Smith-Cotton will face Rock Bridge on Thursday in the semifinals. The other semifinal will pit Hickman against Jefferson City. In Class 2 District 7, Tolton is the No. 1 seed and will play Hallsville or North Callaway on Thursday.
CC women’s golf in second place after Day 2
At the College of the Ozarks Fall Invitational in Hollister on Monday, Columbia College women’s golf sits in second place after the first of two days of play.
The Cougars are runners-up out of seven teams at Buffalo Ridge Golf Course, only behind American Midwest Conference foe William Woods. CC shot 58-over-par as a team, 19 strokes behind the Owls but eight strokes ahead of third-place Blue Mountain College.
Golfers Haleigh Berrey and Mackenzie Ray were CC’s joint-top players, each finishing tied for fifth with an 11-over 82. Emily Strunck was next-highest with a 16-over 87 that put her tied for 11th, while Lauren Hawley — playing as an individual — ended her round tied for 15th with a 19-over 90.
Cassidy McAlpine (20-over 91, 17th) and Mindy Hennrich (28-over 99, 30th) rounded out the Cougars’ scorers.
Columbia College men tied for seventh on PGA-played course
Columbia College men’s golf currently sits tied for seventh place after the first round of the NAIA Midwest Invitational in Silvis, Illinois.
On the TPC Deere Run course — one that hosts an annual PGA Tour event, the John Deere Classic — CC finished the first day of play in the top half of the field at 24-over-par. The Cougars are right in the thick of a tightly-contested midfield: only twenty strokes separate third-place Indiana Wesleyan and 14th place Culver-Stockton.
CC’s top four golfers all finished within two strokes of each other. Cameron VanLeer led the way with a 5-over 76 to tie for 22nd. Noah Wilson and Jesper Holke-Farnam were each a stroke behind him and tied for 30th, while with a 7-over 78 Gage Brauns followed closely behind them as he finished tied for 35th.
Laithan Sublette, meanwhile, was off of the pace of his teammates, finishing with an 11-over 82 to put himself tied for 60th.