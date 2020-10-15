Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Blair Oaks in three sets, winning the final set 25-15 after a close first two. It was the Bruins' ninth consecutive win.
Battle boys soccer snaps back with 3-1 road win
The Spartans (6-10, 1-2 CMAC) bounced back from their loss Tuesday to Rock Bridge with a 3-1 winagainst Fatima. Bryan Mendez, Parker Murphy and Ben Middleton all scored for Battle. Brandon Sanchez chipped in two assists.
Bruins win first overtime of season
Rock Bridge boys soccer (7-6-1, 3-1 CMAC) slipped past Smith-Cotton 1-0 on an overtime goal from Lucas Godon. It was the first time the Bruins had gone into overtime this season.
Tolton boys soccer breaks losing streak with win at Trinity Catholic
The Trailblazers (3-11) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Titans.
Senior Joel Eboreime was the first to score. Avery Wells and Landon Petri each picked up goals in the second half.
Tolton volleyball blows by Calvary Lutheran
Battle volleyball swept Calvary Lutheran Thursday night. None of the three sets were particularly close, and the Spartans’ average margin of victory was almost 16 points. The win was Battle’s second in its three games since returning from a lengthy layoff.
Hickman volleyball defeats Jefferson City
Hickman volleyball took down Jefferson City 3-1. Its set wins came by 12, three and six points respectively. Sidney Yaeger had 10 kills, and Jerica Jackson contributed nine. Shannon Yockey had seven kills and five blocks.