A second-set comeback proved insufficient for Rock Bridge volleyball on Thursday as the Bruins lost their matchup against Hannibal on the road.
The Pirates got off to an early lead in the first set and eased their way to a set win, 25-18. The second set saw Hannibal trying to close out the game in straight sets, while Rock Bridge fought to keep the match alive. Tied at 17-17, the Bruins went on an offensive streak to break free and take the set 25-22.
The Bruins’ first-set woes returned in the decisive set, as they got off to a slow start to trail 14-9 and finally dropped the set 25-18.
Next, Rock Bridge plays Visitation Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.
Battle volleyball loses in straight sets to Fatima
Battle hosted Fatima on Thursday for the annual Down Syndrome Awareness match.
A lackluster performance by the Spartans saw them drop the first set 25-13. All hopes for a comeback were dashed as Battle got off to a slow start in the second set to trail 16-9 and eventually drop the set and match in straight sets.
The Spartans play the Bruins next at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Bridge.