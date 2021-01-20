Rock Bridge boys basketball added another win Wednesday, beating Lincoln Prep 50-47 in its first game of the Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Tournament.

The Bruins held a healthy lead for most of the game, but staved off a fourth-quarter comeback from the Blue Tigers.

At the half, Rock Bridge was up 32-23 and it was up 38-29 heading into the final quarter. With 50 seconds left, Lincoln Prep cut the Bruins’ lead to just two.

However, on a press break within the last 50 seconds, Xavier Sykes was sent to the line on a missed layup. With 25.8 seconds left, he made 1 of 2 free throws, helping cement the eventual 50-47 win.

The Bruins play again Friday in the tournament.

Hickman ends Stessman Invitational with loss to Chrisman

Hickman boys basketball fell to Chrisman 74-64 in the second game of the C.W. Stessman Invitational on Wednesday in Liberty.

The Kewpies are back in action when they take on Helias Catholic on Monday in Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you