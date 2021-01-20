Rock Bridge boys basketball added another win Wednesday, beating Lincoln Prep 50-47 in its first game of the Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Tournament.
The Bruins held a healthy lead for most of the game, but staved off a fourth-quarter comeback from the Blue Tigers.
At the half, Rock Bridge was up 32-23 and it was up 38-29 heading into the final quarter. With 50 seconds left, Lincoln Prep cut the Bruins’ lead to just two.
However, on a press break within the last 50 seconds, Xavier Sykes was sent to the line on a missed layup. With 25.8 seconds left, he made 1 of 2 free throws, helping cement the eventual 50-47 win.
The Bruins play again Friday in the tournament.
Hickman ends Stessman Invitational with loss to Chrisman
Hickman boys basketball fell to Chrisman 74-64 in the second game of the C.W. Stessman Invitational on Wednesday in Liberty.
The Kewpies are back in action when they take on Helias Catholic on Monday in Columbia.