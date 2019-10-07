Rock Bridge girls golf continued its domination of local competition this fall with a team title at the MSHSAA Class 2 District 4 tournament Monday. At Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, the Bruins posted a team score of 322 to claim the first of two team berths in next week's Sectional tournament.
The District's top three individual scores all belonged to Rock Bridge golfers, with Madison Moller's score of 73 winning her the individual title. Sydney Willingham finished second with an 80, and Caroline Schade came in third with an 83.
Hickman was seventh in the 13-team tournament with a score of 425, while Battle came in eighth with a 486. Hickman's Emma Meyer tied for 16th individually with a 94 to earn herself a place at Sectionals.
The Sectional tournament will take place next Monday at LA Nickell Golf Course in Columbia.
Three Columbia schools compete at Districts in tennis
Hickman girls tennis advanced to the second round of the Class 2 District 13 tournament Monday with a win over Smith-Cotton. The Kewpies will face Rock Bridge in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Battle fell 5-0 to Holt in the opening round of the Class 2 District 8 tournament, while Tolton dropped out of the Class 1 District 8 tournament with a 5-1 loss to Moberly.
Tolton and Hickman softball come up short Monday
Tolton softball dropped to 10-3 on the season and saw its four-game winning streak snapped with a 7-1 loss at Salisbury on Monday. The Trailblazers will play their final road game of the regular season at 4 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Borgia.
Hickman took a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning at Blair Oaks only to fall 4-3 on a walk-off by the Falcons. The Kewpies are now 15-7 on the year and will visit Salisbury at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge volleyball loses at California
With a three-set road defeat against the Pintos, the Bruins fell to 15-7-1 on the season. California took the first set 25-13 before Rock Bridge evened things up in the second, 25-23. California earned the victory by winning the final set 25-19.
The Bruins will next play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hannibal.