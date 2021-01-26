Battle boys basketball defeated Northeast Kansas City 76-48 Tuesday to advance to the semifinal of the Cameron Tournament.
The Spartans entered the tournament as top seed and are now two wins away from the title.
Battle will play its semifinal against Maryville at 5:30 p.m Thursday at Cameron.
Rock Bridge loses to Normandy
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost 64-50 to Normandy on Tuesday in the opening round of the Fort Zumwalt North tournament.
The Bruins will next play Parkway North in the consolation semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday in O’Fallon.
Tolton loses second straight game in Harrisburg
Tolton Catholic girls basketball lost in the consolation match of the Harrisburg tournament 42-39 Tuesday against hosts Harrisburg.
This is the second time Tolton (2-13) has scored 39 points and lost in a game against Harrisburg. The Trailblazers were beaten by an even narrower margin, 40-39, in a Jan. 11 match against the Bulldogs.
Tolton will next play at 6 p.m. Friday.
Hickman boys wrestling defeated in the capital
Hickman boys wrestling was defeated 57-17 at Jefferson City in the Kewpies’ final dual of the season.
The team will next compete in the Central Missouri Activities Conference tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Helias.
Rock Bridge boys wrestling defeated
Rock Bridge was defeated 54-21 at Centralia in its final dual before the conference tournament. The Bruins also faced Southern Boone as part of Tuesday’s tri-meet.
The Bruins will compete in the CMAC tournament Saturday.