The Rock Bridge volleyball team has continued its dominant play in the postseason, downing Troy Buchanan on Thursday to snag the Class 5 District 8 championship.

Rock Bridge swept the Trojans 25-10, 25-22 and 25-21.

The Bruins next face St. Dominic in a state sectional Saturday in St. Charles. If they win, they’ll face the Francis Howell-Marquette winner.

Battle soccer finishes regular season with winBattle boys soccer beat Warrenton 4-0 in its final game of the regular season.

The win pushes the team to 7-13-1 on the season.

Sophomore Parker Murphy, junior Aiden Lockett, junior Benjamin Middleton and senior Samuel Byamukama each scored for the Spartans, who had a 3-0 lead at the half.

Payson Davenport and Liam Weber split the game in goal.

Battle plays its first game of the Class 4 District 8 tournament against Timberland at 5 p.m. Monday.

Kewpies lose on PKs on the road

Hickman boys soccer dropped its final game of the regular season on penalty kicks against Hannibal. The game was tied at 2 at the end of regulation.

The loss drops the Kewpies to 10-5-2 on the year.

Paul Morpurgo and Ilhan Dervisevic scored the two goals for Hickman. Morpurgo had been out for a few games with an injury and was held out of Tuesday’s game against Battle as a precaution, according to coach Wil Ross.

The Kewpies next play Blue Springs South in the first round of the Class 4 District 9 tournament at 4:30 p.m. Monday on the road.

