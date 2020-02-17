Battle boys basketball defeated Missouri Military Academy 73-49 on Monday. The victory improved the Spartans to 15-6 on the season.
MMA jumped out to a quick 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the Spartans responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Fighting Colonels 19-10 to take a 33-29 lead at halftime.
The Spartans controlled the third quarter as well, outscoring MMA by 10 to claim a 53-39 lead before the start of the fourth quarter. Battle cruised in the fourth quarter to come away with the 73-49 victory.
Four Spartans scorers ended the game with points in the double digits. Zh’Vaughn Ward and Cachao Gianquinto both led the way with 16 points each. Isaiah Johnson also added 13 points while Tristan Meny tallied 10.
Battle will play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Moberly. The Moberly Spartans are just 2-17 on the year.
Missouri tennis sweeps doubleheader
Wet courts were not enough to contain Missouri tennis Monday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Junior Marta Oliveira won both of her doubles and singles matches to lead the Tigers to 4-0 victories over Southeast Missouri State in both matches of the doubleheader. The victories improved Missouri to 8-2 on the season.
Missouri had an especially strong day in doubles play, as it didn’t lose a single doubles match en route to earning the doubles point in both contests.
Next up for the Tigers is an 11:30 a.m. match Saturday in Minneapolis. The Tigers of Missouri will square off against the Tigers of Memphis.