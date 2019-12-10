Rock Bridge girls basketball has Sanaa' St. Andre to thank for keeping its unbeaten streak to start the season going.
The Bruins defeated Lee's Summit West 50-48 in Columbia on Tuesday night thanks to the senior guard's heroics. With the game tied at 48, St. Andre dribbled toward the rim on her left and shot a pullup jumper. It didn't go in, but she corralled the rebound and laid in the winning bucket with seconds to go.
Rock Bridge improved to 4-0 with the thrilling finish, and will next face city-rival Battle at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
Rock Bridge wrestling beats three in Hallsville meet
Rock Bridge wrestling swept each of its opponents in a meet Tuesday at Hallsville.
The Bruins handled each opponent with relative ease. First was Fatima, which Rock Bridge cruised to a 54-30 win to open the night. Next were the hosts, whom the Bruins dismantled 54-14 in their largest win of the meet. Finally, Rock Bridge took care of business against Capital City in a 55-24 victory.
Bruins wrestling now has a week off before traveling to Sedalia at 6 p.m. Tuesday. They'll tussle on the mat in a triangular meet versus hosts Smith-Cotton and fellow travelers Fulton.
Hickman girls hoops gets first win
Hickman girls basketball got its first victory of the season Tuesday night as the Kewpies downed Smith-Cotton 41-34 in Columbia.
Beginning the year with three-straight losses, Hickman was finally able to take control of a game and led the Tigers at the end of all four quarters.
The Kewpies will travel to Waynesville on Tuesday in an attempt to turn the win into a winning streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Kewpie wrestling splits two at Moberly
Hickman wrestling won a match and lost one in a triangular meet Tuesday at Moberly.
The Kewpies were first defeated by Helias Catholic, which won by a score of 33-18. But Hickman had better luck against the host Spartans, defeating them by a narrow margin of 41-36.
Hickman competes next at the Kinloch Classic at Parkview on Jan. 3-4.
Tolton girls hoops wins nailbiter over Owensville
After starting the season 0-3, Tolton girls basketball notched its second-straight win as it squeaked by Owensville 40-39 Tuesday at home.
The Dutchgirls led at halftime and at the end of the third quarter before the final frame, but did not close out the victory as the Trailblazers rallied back to win by one possession.
Tolton (2-3) will look to continue its good run of form when it plays Helias Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Battle girls hoops defeated at Rolla
Battle girls basketball dropped its third successive game Tuesday night, losing 60-26 at Rolla.
The Bulldogs (3-1) took a 38-13 lead at half and didn't let up. The Spartans (1-3) play crosstown rival Rock Bridge next at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.