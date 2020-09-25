Stephen's volleyball headed into its conference matchup against St. Louis College of Pharmacy hoping to recover from Monday night's heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Hannibal-LaGrange. Things did not go as planned for the Stars as they were swept, bringing their record to 1-5.
The Stars got out to a decent start, maintaining the lead for the first few serves. It didn't last as the Eutectics took over the set and eventually the match. St. Louis College of Pharmacy won the first set 25-15 and the following set 25-19.
The Stars offensive trouble continued into the final set as they went on to drop it 25-15.
Stephens' sophomores Maggie Howe and McKenzi Domescik-Rink held their own in Friday's loss, producing the team's first and second highest kill counts. Howe reeled in seven kills and a block while Domescik-Rink snagged six kills and seven digs.
Next up the Stars will return to the comfort of home and hope to turn their season around at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 against Harris-Stowe State University.
Battle soccer drops first game of Richard Wilson Classic
Battle (3-5, 0-3 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lost 5-0 against Jefferson City (8-1, 3-0) on Friday at the Richard Wilson Classic. It was the second straight game in which the Spartans have been shut out.
Juniors Payson Davenport and Liam Weber split the game in goal for Battle.
Battle plays its second game of the classic at 11 a.m. Saturday against Joplin.