The Missouri track and field team had several personal bests in its performance at the Mizzou Open on Friday. It also logged four program top 10 times.
The Tigers dominated in field events, as redshirt seniors Jordan McClendon and Patrick Kunza took the weight throw for women and men, respectively. Redshirt freshman Mitch Weber and redshirt junior Emily Stauffer were shotput champions. Redshirt senior Karissa Roman won the women's high jump and moved up to fourth all time in Missouri history with a mark of 1.81 meters.
Sophomore Ariana Fisher won the women's triple jump with a score of 12.99 meters, moving her up to second all-time in Missouri history in the event.
Redshirt sophomore Jayson Ashford had another great meet, winning both the men's 60-meter and 200-meter. Junior Jazmyn Shumaker won the women's 60-meter in a personal best time of 7.70. Junior Chris Conrad took first in the 600-meter, while sophomore Kelly Hackbarth took second in the women's race.
Missouri competes next Feb. 14 at the Iowa State Classic and the Tyson Invitational at the University of Arkansas.
Columbia College baseball defeats Ave Maria University
The Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and didn’t look back, going on to win 15-5. Chris Wall earned the win for CC. Jared Newell had six hits in seven at-bats in the leadoff spot.
CC takes on Ave Maria again at 11 a.m and William Carey at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Columbia College softball sweeps Friday’s matchups in Texas
In both games, Columbia College trailed early. Down 3-0 to Houston-Victoria heading into the bottom of the first, the Cougars scored five runs to take a two run lead. Houston-Victoria would tie the game in the top of the seventh, but the Cougars would win it in the eighth inning on a walk-off error.
In the second game, with Our Lady of the Lake leading 1-0 after the top of the first inning, the Cougars answered with six runs in the bottom half en route to a 9-2 victory. Kaitlyn Nottelmann earned the win after pitching five innings and giving up two earned runs.
The Cougars have two more games on Saturday against Texas Wesleyan and Doane University in Portland, Texas.
Southern Boone women’s basketball defeats Hickman
After trailing 25-11 at the half, Hickman rallied, but the comeback fell short as the Eagles defeated the Kewpies 43-38.
Battle women’s basketball takes down Moberly
Battle and Moberly were tied at 23 at the half, but a dominant third quarter by the Spartans put them ahead by nine. Battle would go on to win 50-41.
The Spartans return to action on the road against Lafayette at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Tolton boys basketball defeats the Dragons
Tolton boys basketball took on the St. Mary's Dragons on Friday night in St. Louis.
Both teams started off strong offensively, with the Trailblazers just barely leading 19-15 at the end of the first quarter. Throughout the second quarter Tolton began to pull slowly ahead, extending its lead to 38-29 at the half.
While the strong back and forth continued, the Trailblazers maintained their lead in the third quarter and led 54-47 heading into the final quarter. With a strong finish, Tolton defeated the Dragons by a score of 73-64.
With the loss of senior guard Coban Porter to a knee injury Sunday, other Trailblazers have stepped up and filled in for his missing offensive presence.
In Friday's game sophomore forward Jevon Porter recorded a double-double with 19 points, senior guard Chase Martin put up 15 points and senior guards Deuce Tatum and Nate Schwartze each scored 9 points apiece.
Additionally, senior guard/forward Jonny Berndt not only put up 15 points, but broke the school record for most career 3 pointers, hitting his 169th.
The Trailblazers will face Cardinal Ritter next Thursday in St. Louis.