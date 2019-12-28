Tolton boys basketball beat Helias 67-37 in the semifinal of the Machen's Great 8 Holiday Classic Saturday night.
Tolton held its lead over Helias the entire game.
Colton will play in the championship tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Battle boys basketball gets comeback win over Hogan Prep in holiday tournament
Battle boys basketball got an exciting comeback win Saturday to beat Hogan Prep 52-48 in the Holiday Hoops Shootout in Trenton.
At halftime, the Spartans were losing 31-27 to Hogan Prep. They began their comeback in the third quarter and ended it with a 46-44 lead, which they held onto until the end of the game.
Hickman boys basketball loses in Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Hickman boys basketball lost 71-57 to Marquette in the second day of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Kewpies came into the fourth quarter trailing the Mustangs 55-36 and were unable to come back.
The Kewpies play their final game of the tournament Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Hickman girls basketball loses in tournament semifinal
The Hickman girls lost 54-35 to Eureka in the Jefferson Bank Holiday Hoops Classic semifinal.
The Kewpies only trailed 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Eureka pulled ahead 22-13 at halftime. Eureka never let up the pressure and Hickman was unable to come back.
Battle girls basketball finishes tournament with win against Harrisonville
Battle girls basketball beat Harrisonville 37-24 Saturday afternoon in the Mercy Lady Cardinal Classic.
The Spartans scored 21 points and held Harrisonville to just nine points in the first half before releasing their grip just a little in the second half.
Rock Bridge girls basketball loses to Tampa Bay Technical in holiday tournament
Rock Bridge lost to Tampa Bay Technical 50-36 in the opening round of the Naples Holiday shootout on Saturday afternoon.
The loss dropped the Bruins to 6-1 on the season.
The Bruins will continue playing in the tournament against Braden River Monday morning.