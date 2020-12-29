Tolton boys basketball is now 5-0 on the season thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Tre McCluney.
Tolton beat Helias 52-49 on Tuesday.
Jevon Porter recorded 17 points and four rebounds, while McCluney had nine points in the win.
Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Licking
Rock Bridge beat Licking 58-24 in the second round of the Rolla Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
The Bruins led 13-3 at the end of the first quarter and never gave up their lead from there.
Rock Bridge plays their final game in the tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Battle girls basketball picks up win over Crocker
Battle beat Crocker 56-43 in the Rolla Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
The Spartans led 12-8 after the first quarter and kept their lead until the end of the game.